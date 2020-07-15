Shatta Wale: God Gave Me Another Bestie in Benedicta Gafah

Shatta Wale has added actress Benedicta Gafah to his list of besties in the entertainment industry.

He made this known in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

He posted: And God gave me another Bestie 😍 @empress_dictabee

🎈❤️🎈❤️🎈❤️🎈❤️ #MadeinGh🇬🇭

It is worth-noting that Shatta Wale has the likes of Efia Odo, and Symply Tacha as his besties.

This comes a big surprise to many who feel he is now ditching Efia Odo.

However, in reaction to this, Shatta Wale has also shared another photo of the Efia Odo saying she is still his bestie.

Both Benedicta Gafah and Shatta Wale were once on Zylofon Media‘s movie and music labels, respectively.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.