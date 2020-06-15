BET Awards 2020 Nominees — See Full List
The BET Awards 2020 nominees have been announced and a number of outstanding entertainers are up for honours.
Among the entertainers who earned nomination(s) are Drake, Lil Baby, Asante Blackk, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Coco Gauff.
The likes of Burna Boy, Stormzy, Sho Madjozi, and Rema also earned nomination in the international categories.
Check the BET Awards 2020 nominees out:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
Best Collaboration
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown ft. Drake
“Higher,” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
“Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake
“Slide,” H.E.R. ft. YG
“Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
“On Chill,” Wale ft. Jeremih
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown ft. Drake
“Bop,” DaBaby
“Higher,” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
“The Box,” Roddy Ricch
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album of the Year
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Alright,” Fred Hammond
“I Made it Out,” John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez
“Follow God,” Kanye West
“Just for Me,” Kirk Franklin
“All in His Plan,” PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson and Mary Mary
“Victory,” The Clark Sisters
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
YoungStars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Best Movie
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
“Underdog,” Alicia Keys
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn
“Melanin,” Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls, and La La
“I Choose,” Layton Greene
“Tempo,” Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott
“Afeni,” Rapsody ft. PJ Morton
Viewer’s Choice Award
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown ft. Drake
“Bop,” DaBaby
“Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake
“Hot Girl Summer,” Meghan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj
“The Box,” Roddy Ricch
“Heartless,” The Weeknd
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
