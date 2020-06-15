BET Awards 2020 Nominees — See Full List

The BET Awards 2020 nominees have been announced and a number of outstanding entertainers are up for honours.

Among the entertainers who earned nomination(s) are Drake, Lil Baby, Asante Blackk, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Coco Gauff.

The likes of Burna Boy, Stormzy, Sho Madjozi, and Rema also earned nomination in the international categories.

Check the BET Awards 2020 nominees out:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Best Collaboration

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown ft. Drake

“Higher,” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake

“Slide,” H.E.R. ft. YG

“Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

“On Chill,” Wale ft. Jeremih

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown ft. Drake

“Bop,” DaBaby

“Higher,” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Alright,” Fred Hammond

“I Made it Out,” John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez

“Follow God,” Kanye West

“Just for Me,” Kirk Franklin

“All in His Plan,” PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson and Mary Mary

“Victory,” The Clark Sisters

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YoungStars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

“Underdog,” Alicia Keys

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn

“Melanin,” Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls, and La La

“I Choose,” Layton Greene

“Tempo,” Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott

“Afeni,” Rapsody ft. PJ Morton

Viewer’s Choice Award

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown ft. Drake

“Bop,” DaBaby

“Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake

“Hot Girl Summer,” Meghan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“Heartless,” The Weeknd

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

