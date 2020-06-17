Bobrisky finally shows up as a Man at Father’s Birthday Party

Bobrisky has finally made public appearance as a man, for the first time, since hitting social media.

It was showed at the father’s birthday celebration which was held at the family home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The Nigerian cross-dresser was spotted in a black jalabiya dress, with a black and red coloured cap to match.

Bobrisky did not wear make-up to the short ceremony and social media is buzzing with pictures.

Real name Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, the socialite poses with the family to mark this special day.

Bobrisky got the beautiful birthday cake for the father.

Check them out!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

