Brown Paper Bag with M.anifest not about Bars but Message — Sarkodie to Fans

Sarkodie has dropped ‘Brown Paper Bag’, featuring rapper M.anifest and he knew fans were going rate them in terms of bars and lyrics.

As a result, he has implored fans not to peg them in terms of who did well with bars and all but to concentrate more on the message.

Sarkodie took to Twitter to also state that the world is in serious time, hence the need to focus on the message.

He tweeted: “I understand Rap fans feeling the need to rate bars and lyrics on this record but on God this ain’t about all of that … we in serious times and the message is very important… big up @manifestive #BrownPaperBag 🙏🏿.”

Since the song was dropped, it has been welcomed with healthy reaction by fans from both camps.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

