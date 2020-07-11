Sammy Flex returns with ‘Showbiz Agenda’ on Zylofon FM

Astute Ghanaian entertainment broadcaster Samuel Atuobi Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex is set to return with ‘Showbiz Agenda’ on Zylofon FM.

This comes a little over three (3) months after the show on the East Legon-based radio station was put on a temporary halt.

‘Showbiz Agenda’ on Zylofon 102.9 FM starts on Monday, July 13, 2020.

However, there is a modification in the time that it will air.

The new ‘Showbiz Agenda’ will air from 9.00am to 12.00pm on weekdays.

This brings to an end, days of anxiety among entertainment show lover in the country and beyond.

This is in lieu to the fact that there has been a number of calls to bring the show back.

Before going recess, ‘Showbiz Agenda’ with Sammy Flex aired between 7.00am and 11.00am, from Monday to Friday.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

