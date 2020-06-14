CRAZY! Shatta Wale mobbed after UTV Show – VIDEO

Shatta Wale was rounded by crowd following his interview on UTV Ghana’s United Showbiz show on Saturday night.

The Shatta Movement boss following his interview which officially ended 12.05am (local time) found it difficult to go home.

When he stepped out, quite a huge number of his fans who had thronged the premises of the TV station were already waiting for King.

The rising cases of COVID-19 in the country could not even deter fans from taking that risk.

Notwithstanding this, it only affirms that the ‘African Dancehall King’ commands that cult-following and superstar status. Thus, as far as music on the continent is concerned.

After sighting the presents of his fans, it took Shatta Wale a couple of minutes to be able to move outside the premises of Despite Media.

He eventually threw into the crowd some cedi notes for lucky fans to grab.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

