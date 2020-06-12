FIRST PHOTOS from Kwadwo Wiafe’s 1 Week Celebration

The one (1) week celebration of the late Kwadwo Wiafe is currently underway in Tabora, a suburb of Accra, Ghana.

Today, a number of his former colleague from Despite Media, entertainment industry, close friends meet mark his demise.

PlugTimes.com brings you first photos from the solemn event underway at the family residents.

Among the attendees include Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson, Lil Win, Article Wan, and Abeiku Santana.

Check photos from the venue below:

















Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.