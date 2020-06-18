Kennedy Agyapong promises to get Ibrah 1 Arrested — VIDEO

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has stated that he will make sure Ibrah 1 is arrested and his cars are ceased.

According to the Assin Central MP, Ibrah 1 uses his forex bureau business as a bait to engage in money laundering.

The popular lawmaker also adds that for every bank that the young businessman saves, his account will be investigated by the appropriate authorities.

He made all these pronouncements during the Wednesday, June 17, 2020 edition of ‘The Seat’ show on Net 2 TV,

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong reiterated that he has an off-shore account so when scammers deposit money in it, he will give it to the person here, and vice versa. He also encouraged the Bank of Ghana to change that policy.

The Group Chairman of Kencity Media has since promised to get him arrested, cars impounded and will never allow authorities to make him pay duty.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has stated that Ibrah 1 is now on his radar, after the latter initially dared him.

He tagged him as a criminal, 419 boy, a money launderer, and the opposition NDC can never save him.

Ibrah 1 is noted for driving very luxurious cars; reacting to this, he noted that all these cars are stolen.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

