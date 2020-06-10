LIVE: WHO Media Briefing on COVID-19 with Dr Tedros (June 10)

You are watching the live broadcast of WHO media briefing on COVID-19 with Dr Tedros.

This is coming your way live from the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Watch the live streaming below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.