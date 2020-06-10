News
LIVE: WHO Media Briefing on COVID-19 with Dr Tedros (June 10)
You are watching the live broadcast of WHO media briefing on COVID-19 with Dr Tedros.
This is coming your way live from the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
Watch the live streaming below:
Media briefing on #COVID19 with @DrTedros https://t.co/9sx4QzfMye
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 10, 2020
