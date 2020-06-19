Peace FM’s Nana Adjei Sikapa has Died

Nana Agyei Sikapa is Dead

Peace FM’s Nana Adjei Sikapa has been confirmed dead.

The experienced broadcaster died this afternoon [Friday], June 19, 2020 after he was taken on admission.

Real name Daniel Adjei Peprah, Nana Adjei (Agyei) Sikapa‘s death follows a long and difficult illness.

Until his demise, he was the host of ‘Wo Bu Be Aa’, ‘Wo Gyidie Ne Sen’, and ‘Tete’ on Peace 104.3 FM.

Nana Adjei Sikapa‘s demise was made known by colleague, and head of sports at Despite Media, Mr. Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

He was the founder of Sikapa Root Culture popularly referred to as SRC — a non-governmental organisation that is established to project the cultural life of the country.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

More to follow soon.

