VIDEO: See Nana Aba Anamoah’s Reaction as Juan Mata Sends her Birthday Message

Manchester United star Juan Mata has sent a birthday message to Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah.

Today [Friday], June 19, 2020 marks the birthday of the GhOne TV manager and there has been a lot of positive wishes upon her life.

The Spanish international sent the wish to Nana Aba privately and her reaction shows she is elated about this.

Nana Aba Anamoah is a staunch fan of the English Premier League giant and most of the players appreciate her support.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.