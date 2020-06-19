VIDEO: See Nana Aba Anamoah’s Reaction as Juan Mata Sends her Birthday Message
Manchester United star Juan Mata has sent a birthday message to Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah.
Today [Friday], June 19, 2020 marks the birthday of the GhOne TV manager and there has been a lot of positive wishes upon her life.
The Spanish international sent the wish to Nana Aba privately and her reaction shows she is elated about this.
Nana Aba Anamoah is a staunch fan of the English Premier League giant and most of the players appreciate her support.
Her reaction 😂😂😂 @juanmata8 pic.twitter.com/m1lob1g7AS
— Nana Aba Anamoah’s Youtube Channel Page (@NanaAbAnamoahYT) June 19, 2020
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
