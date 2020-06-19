VIDEO shows Rev. Owusu-Bempah prophesied Multiple Deaths at Despite Media

Despite Media Group has been rocked by another death, within a period of two (2) weeks.

It is worth noting that there was a prophecy by Rev. Owusu-Bempah, as regards the media conglomerate during his church’s 31st night service in 2018.

During the night, through to the early hours of 1st January 2019, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International noted there will be a number of death at the firm in 2019.

Although veteran broadcaster Maafia Konadu died in May 2019, she was no longer working with the media house, as at her death.

However, the death of Kwadwo Wiafe and latest Nana Agya Sikapa has necessitated that we revisit the prophecies made by the man of God.

During the service, he noted that the station needs help in terms of prayer or else a lot of them will die.

He rhetorically asked what wrong they have done and added that there is a spiritual force working against them.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah also stated that Dr Osei Kwame Despite has made a lot of impact so everyone must remember him and business in prayers.

He said it is necessary because he foresees darkness upon the media house. He also added that the prophecy is note confirmed.

Despite Media Group operates UTV, Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM (all in Accra), and Hello FM (in Kumasi).

