Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa celebrate 3 Years of Marriage

Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla are marking three (3) years of marriage.

It was a very beautiful, private marriage ceremony held on June 17, 2017 at at the family residence in Accra.

During the ceremony, very close friends and family members of the BHIM Nation president attended it, and it was star-studded.

Reminiscing those beautiful moments, Stonebwoy and his wife have reacted to this special day in the life of their young family.

The ‘1 GAD’ has shared across his social media platforms with a very short but lovely message.

The message goes out to Dr Louisa and comes with a love, and prayer/amen emoji.

He said: “3 years On.. 3 Billion More To Go! God Got Us. @drlouisa_s ❤️🙏.”

Dr Lousia has also shared another message in a similar direction.

She also posted: “Happy anniversary to us! 3 years and counting. Thank God for the many blessings he has bestowed on us, we are eternally thankful @stonebwoyb.”

The beautiful couple are now blessed with two (2) healthy children and they have always been elated about this.

They are Catherine-Jidula Satekla (a girl) and Janam Satekla Jnr (a boy); first born and second born respectively.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

