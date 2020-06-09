Wendy Shay walks out of Interview with Nana Romeo over ‘Unprofessional’ Questions – VIDEO

Wendy Shay has taken a wing in a live radio interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM.

The incident happened in the morning of Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The Rufftown Records act had gone to the station to promote her new single ‘Emergency’ which features Bosom Pyung.

According to Wendy Shay, Nana Romeo‘s questions during the interview were “unprofessional.”

When her new single was being played, the host mentioned there is no doubt it is dedicated to Bullet, her manager. He added that he [perhaps listeners as well] finally wants to know the relationship between her and Bullet.

He added that if Wendy Shay denies he will release a tape as evidence to affirm his statement that there is something fishy happening between them

Wendy Shay got fumed because he kept asking questions directed at that angle.

“I am not dating Bullet. I don’t know why most of the time when I go for interviews, instead of focusing on issues that will bring progress in our music industry, I get these questions … Let’s focus on my artistry, pushing my brand and Ghana music to the international level”, she said.

This comes barely three (3) weeks after Nana Romeo sacked Kidi for being late to his show.

She asked for forgiveness from everyone who was listening and walked off.

Watch what happened below:

