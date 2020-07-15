COVID-19 Protocols in Order as Ablekuma Central MCE Tours Schools

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma Central, Hon. Mariama Karley Amui has rove through some schools in the municipality, following the nationwide re-opening.

The tour was activated, as part of the moves to get a fix on how schools in the municipality are observing the COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking to the media after the tour on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Hon. Mariama Karley Amui noted all the protocols of the novel coronavirus disease are being observed.

She acknowledged that the government of Ghana has provided a lot of PPEs for the schools in Ablekuma Central Municipal.

Madam Amui added that since the re-opening, there has not been any complain from schools the municipality.

“If they continue to observe the protocols, nothing will happen to them. So the students should come and learn in order to help them in future,” she said.

Nana Abena Adupo, the Headmistress of Grace Preparatory in Kaneshie also disclosed the school has been provided with COVID-19 equipment including, but not limited to veronica bucket, sanitizers, and temperature gun. She added that students are adhering to the social distancing protocols. She also advised parents on the need to get their wards in school, even in these times.

The headmistress of Kaneshie Senior High Technical School (KATECO), Madam Pearl Bruce acknowledged that most of the students have returned to school while adding that all the COVID-19 protocols are being observed.

The Municipal Director of Education in Ablekuma Central, Madam Veronica Ansaba Kumahor noted how the municipal is ensuring maximum safety of students.

According to the Municipal’s Director of Education, the Directorate first met with stakeholders on the need to help each other.

Madam Kumahor also remarked that the municipal has not recorded any case of COVID-19 among students. She also disclosed the Education Directorate has a COVID-19 Task Force team that goes around to ensure that all protocols are being observed.

She stated that “the government has given us everything that we need to protect the students and all has been shared among the schools in the municipality. For Ablekuma Central, if it comes to education, we are fully armed to combat COVID-19.”

Ghana has so far recorded 25,252 COVID-19 cases, with 21,397 recoveries/discharges, 3,716 active cases, and 139 deaths.





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

