FRIENDS TODAY! Wendy Shay and Kelvyn Boy Unite for a New Project

Wendy Shay and Kelvyn Boy are teaming up to work on a new project, PlugTimes.com can confirm.

The two (2) Ghanaian afrobeat stars have been adversaries for over a year now.

Today, both Wendy Shay and Kelvyn Boy are cool and their new project comes as a big surprise to many fanatics who never expected this, of course.

Although the two (2) have not had much to say about the exact work they are doing together now; PlugTimes.com understands they are finishing up with a new music release.

Information available to this news source also adds that the song will be out sooner than later.

In the photos sighted, Wendy Shay and Kelvyn Boy are seen in what seem a music video shoot at a location in Tema.

In June 2019, Kelvyn Boy who was then with the Stonebwoy-owned Burniton Music Group snubbed Wendy Shay at the Shatta-Stone press conference.

The ‘Mea’ hitmaker received a lot of condemnation for his action toward Wendy Shay at the short event.







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

