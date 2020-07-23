Hushpuppi not Released Yet – Lawyer Gal Pissetzky clears air

Gal Pissetzky, the lawyer for embattled Nigerian Instagram star Hushpuppi has stated that his client has not been released yet.

Mr. Pissetzky‘s comment comes after the BOP website showed that Hushpuppi was released on Monday, July 20, 2020.

The information on the website came as a surprise to many, owning to the fact that the case is still being heard in court.

According to him, his client Ramon Olorunwa Abbas has only been transferred to another prison.

Hushpuppi is facing cyber-fraud charges in the United States, after he was arrested by Dubai Police and extradited to the States, earlier this month.

PlugTimes.com understands he has been moved from the Chicago prison to California.

Mr Gal Pissetzky has been representing clients in both the state and federal court systems for over 20 years.

He’s awarded “Top 100 Trial Lawyers Association of Trial Lawyers of America.”

