JUST IN: Hon Carlos Ahenkorah Resigns

Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah has resigned from office of the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

This comes less than 24 hours after his infamous interview relating to coronavirus on Accra-based Citi 97.3 FM.

It also follows the admission by the Tema East MP of his breach of the COVID-19 protocols, after testing positive for the virus. He also admitted that he visited a registration centre in his constituency before the period of his self-isolation was completed.

His resignation letter was copied to the President of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, July 3, 2020.

In accepting the resignation, the President recognises that Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah has acted honourably in the circumstances by resigning from his office. The President has also wished him well on his future endeavours.

This was communicated in a press statement signed by the Director of Communication (Office of the President) Mr Eugene Arhin on Friday, July 3, 2020.

In the statement, the President admonishes all his appointees to live exemplary life in these difficult times.

This comes at a time the nation is still battling the deadly disease.

Ghana has currently recorded 18,134 positive cases with 13,550 recoveries and 117 deaths.

Read the full statement below: