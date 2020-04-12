Ghana’s COVID-19 Cases hit 566, 8 Deaths

Ghana has recorded 158 new cases, making it hit 566, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

The number of death stands at eight (8), with four (4) recoveries, since an earlier report today.

There is currently 554 active COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

The number of affected regions include Greater Accra (452), Ashanti (49), Eastern (32), Central (1), Western (1), Volta (9), Northern (10), Upper West (7), Upper East (4), and North East (1).

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com