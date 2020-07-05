News
Kanye West announces 2020 US Presidency Bid
Kanye West has made known that he will run for the president of the United States at the 2020 General Elections.
The rapper announced this in a tweet on 4th July day with the hashtag #2020VISION.
Kanye West has since received support from popular figures across the nation. Key among them is Elon Musk.
He tweeted: We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.