LIVE STREAM: ‘Arraial da Musa’ Show with Priscilla Senna

You are watching the live broadcast of the ‘Arraial da Musa’ show with Priscilla Senna.

Today’s show promises to be a very exciting one.

Enjoy the live streaming below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.