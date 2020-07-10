This Painting of Sarkodie and Family Speaks Volume

Sarkodie marks his birthday today and there has been a number of wishes for him, from fans, and the general public.

One of the many gifts or messages to Sarkodie that has caught our attention is a painting of him and family.

The painting shows an old photo of the rapper sipping from a bottle of Coca-cola.

There is also a painting of a more modern shot of him holding a glass of wine while his wife Tracy Sarkcess, and daughter Titi also occupy a space on the masterpiece.

There is also a painting of the face of an eagle on this painting.

This painting depicts success in the end of being embracing perseverance in all that anyone engages in.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

