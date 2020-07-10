Entertainment

This Painting of Sarkodie and Family Speaks Volume

PlugTimes.com July 10, 2020
Sarkodie x Tracy Sarkcess

Sarkodie marks his birthday today and there has been a number of wishes for him, from fans, and the general public.

One of the many gifts or messages to Sarkodie that has caught our attention is a painting of him and family.

The painting shows an old photo of the rapper sipping from a bottle of Coca-cola.

There is also a painting of a more modern shot of him holding a glass of wine while his wife Tracy Sarkcess, and daughter Titi also occupy a space on the masterpiece.

There is also a painting of the face of an eagle on this painting.

This painting depicts success in the end of being embracing perseverance in all that anyone engages in.

Sarkodie birthday painting

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

