Pappy Kojo lists His Favourite Sarkodie Songs

Pappy Kojo has named his favourite songs by celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

The ‘Fante Van Damme’ names three (3) of Sarkodie‘s songs as the ones the make the mark.

According to him, these songs are “Light It Up”, “Special Someone”, and “Revenge of the Spartans”.

He made this known in a tweet and asked fans to list their favourite songs from the Sarkcess Music boss.

“My fav Sarkodie songs are light it up , special someone and revenge of the Spartans . What are yours?, he tweeted.

Sarkodie and Pappy Kojo have worked together on several occasions. They worked on “Ay3 Late”, and“Awo’a”.

What is your favourite song from Sarkodie? drop it in the comment box.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

