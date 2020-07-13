Regina Daniels shares Beautiful Baby Bump Photos

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared baby bump photos for the first time.

The wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko shared these following their baby shower ceremony held over the weekend.

In photos available to PlugTimes.com, Regina Daniels dons a golden 2-piece bikini, with golden fashion accessories to match.

She wears a crown to signify she is the new queen as she carries her son, now named Munir Neji Ned-Nwoko, in her womb.

Check the photos out:









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.