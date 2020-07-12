Entertainment

VIDEO: Ugly Scenes on UTV as Funny Face and Lil Win Clash

PlugTimes.com July 12, 2020
Lil Win Funny Face fight

Funny Face and Lil Win on Saturday night clashed on the United Showbiz programme on UTV.

This resulted in a near-fight between the two (2) Ghanaian entertainers.

However, they were separated by the likes of Bulldog, Uncle Adumata, and other staff of the TV station.

The two (2) reunited moments later on the live show.

Ugly scene at Utv. Funny Face clashes with Lil Win. pic.twitter.com/QxvYOkt0M8

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

