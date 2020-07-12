VIDEO: Ugly Scenes on UTV as Funny Face and Lil Win Clash

Funny Face and Lil Win on Saturday night clashed on the United Showbiz programme on UTV.

This resulted in a near-fight between the two (2) Ghanaian entertainers.

However, they were separated by the likes of Bulldog, Uncle Adumata, and other staff of the TV station.

The two (2) reunited moments later on the live show.

Ugly scene at Utv. Funny Face clashes with Lil Win. pic.twitter.com/QxvYOkt0M8

— sKulson de Blogger (@skulsonofficial) July 11, 2020

Since Funny Face and Lil Wayne just hugged amidst #COVID19 with out any social distancing on #UnitedShowbiz, let us accept and buy @funnyfacegh CD 💿 Will follow everyone who follows back pic.twitter.com/a2jbX7kAxf — #UnitedShowbiz💎 (@Ehansoni1) July 11, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

