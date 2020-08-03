I Will Not Die — Efya reacts to Death Prophecy

Efya has reacted to Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy that she will die soon.

Real name Jane Awindor, she has declared that she will not die.

The multiple award-winning songstress took to social media microblog Twitter to announce this.

She tweeted: “I WILL NOT DIE .. 🙏🏽”

I WILL NOT DIE .. 🙏🏽 — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) August 3, 2020

She also took to her Instagram story to write: “No weapon formed against ME shall prosper and every tongue that rises against ME I condemn. Any ancestral curses or devices of the evil I rebuke in Jesus Name. I declare I shall LIVE AMEN AMEN AMEN”

Prophet Nigel Gaisie who is the founder and general overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel is noted prophesying about deaths of popular figures.

As a result, he has been tagged by many as the ‘Dooms Day Prophet’.

He is credited for predicting the death of late singer Ebony Reigns.

The likes of Mzbel and ex-president John Dramani Mahama are some of the people who have in one way or the other been at the end of his prophecies.

Efya is set to perform at the Black Love album virtual concert to be headlined by Sarkodie.

She is currently promoting her single ‘The One’ which features Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage.

