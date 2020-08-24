Jacob Blake: Riot in Wisconsin as Police Shoots African American

Jacob Blake, a young African American man who was shot by the Kenosha Police, in Kenosha, Wisconsin has created riot.

Blake, 29, was getting in his car after breaking up a fight between two (2) women on Sunday evening.

Unarmed during the incident, Jacob Blake was shot seven (7) times in the back, by the police, while getting in his car.

Witnesses say, he was shot in the presence of his three (3) kids.

The City of Kenosha Police Department confirmed he is in critical and transported to the Froedtert Hospital following the incident.

Source: PlugTimes.com

