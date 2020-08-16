Entertainment

LIVE STREAM: Sarkodie Black Love Virtual Concert

PlugTimes.com August 16, 2020
You are watching the live broadcast of the Black Love Virtual Concert headlined by rapper Sarkodie.

Tonight, the likes of Shatta Wale, King Promise, Kidi, Akwaboah, Efya, and Sista Afia are also performing.

Visit virtual reality platform Ceek to watch the show and be part of history.

