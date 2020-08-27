Lovely Photos from Sister Deborah’s Birthday Party

Sister Deborah climaxed her birthday with a party or hang out with close friends.

The musician’s birthday party was held at the serene beaches of Krokrobite, a town 30km to the west of Accra, the capital city of Ghana.

Real name Deborah Vanessa, she marked her 36th birthday on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 and the party was held on same day.

She had some Ghanaian celebrities like Quamina MP, Wanlov Kubolor, Hajia4Reall, and Sandra Ankobiah gracing the hangout.

Earlier in the day, Sister Derby announced her special day with very ravishing photos.

At the event, there were a number of games, as well as food, wine, and great music.

Watch some photos from Sister Deborah‘s birthday party below:



















Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

