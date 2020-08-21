Moesha Boduong: Men Get Tired When You Always Demand for Money

Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong has stated that demanding money from men all the time makes them get tired of you.

The socialite was reacting to stories, as regards how she funds her luxurious lifestyle.

Moesha Boduong made this known in a yet-to-be aired interview with filmmaker Tracey Boakye on her new show.

She noted that she is now working and so she no longer depends on men for money.

The brand influencer added that there are a lot of stuffs she has been doing behind the scenes, but she does not flaunt it on social media.

“I am involved in a lot of things I don’t post on social media. I am working and I no longer depend on men for my upkeep,” she told Tracey Boakye.

In an interview with Christiane Amanpour aired on CNN in April 2018, Moesha Boduong stated that she depends on men for money because of the economic hardship in the country.

Notwithstanding this, it is well noting that the ‘5 Brides’ actress has finally learnt from her past lifestyle.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

