Osofo Dadzie Dies at 89

Osofo Dadzie, the veteran Ghanaian actor has been confirmed dead.

Real name Frimpong Manso, he died at the age of 89 in the morning of Monday, August 10, 2020.

The death of the revered filmmaker was confirmed by Mr Beautiful on Accra-based Okay FM.

The demise of Osofo Dadzie comes after falling ill for some time now.

According to Mr Beautiful, together with actor Kohwe, they paid a visit to the deceased actor last month.

Until he passed away, he was part of the Osofo Dadzie Drama Group which was popular in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

More so, the Osofo Dadzie character played by Frimpong Manso was one of the leading roles.

The late actor Osofo Dadzie was noted for calling for a ban on telenovela to protect Ghana’s culture.

More to follow soon.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

