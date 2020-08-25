VGMA 2020: Medikal, Sista Afia, and More to Perform — See List

Charterhouse has confirmed the likes of Medikal, EL, and Sista Afia will perform at the VGMA 2020 main event.

The 21st edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards will witness the performance of these acts, among others.

Billed to perform during the night also include Lynx Entertainment acts KiDi and Kuami Eugene.

Award-winning Ghanaian songwriter Kofi Kinaata will also not be missed on the VGMA 21 stage.

Strongman, Kwesi Arthur and Kofi Mole will assume stage with the trap-inspired style with a touch of afrobeat, not forgetting Kelvyn Boy.

On the latter genre, and highlife music alike, vocalists King Promise, Akwaboah, Efya, and Adina‘s performance at the VGMA 2020 is set to mesmerize audience.

This year’s VGMA performances will not be complete without one from gospel diva Celestine Donkor, rapper Eno Barony, as well as the reggae/dancehall ninjas Ras Kuuku and Epixode.

The 21st annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival (VGMA) dubbed the VGMA Weekend will celebrate the Ghanaian culture, music, and iconic artistes.

In all, 30 awards will be presented at two (2) exclusive events on Friday 28th, and Saturday 29th August at 8.00pm each night.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

