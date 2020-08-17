Sarkodie’s Team Apologises over Black Love Concert Broadcast Hitches

Sarkodie together with his management, and partners have rendered an apology over the broadcast challenges experienced during Black Love Virtual Concert.

This apology goes in the way of the many patrons, fans and followers who had gathered on Ceek.com to watch the much-anticipated concert.

Part of the statement released by Sarkcess Music states that “the team truly apologizes for the technical challenges. Rest assured the next event will be bigger, better and more exciting.”

Read the full statement below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

