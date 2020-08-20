Sista Afia causes Massive Traffic on Okay FM Drive with Busty Figure

Sista Afia has caused massive traffic on Okay FM after showing up in a bust-revealing dress.

The Ghanaian vocalist was seen in a blue coloured dress which revealed her huge melons.

The ‘Paper‘ hitmaker’s dress ensured that the live stream across the station’s social media platforms shoot up.

She was at an interview following her stellar performance at the recently-staged Black Love Virtual Concert headlined by Sarkodie.

Check her out!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.