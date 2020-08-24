Entertainment
VIDEO PREMIERE: BTS – Dynamite (B-Side)
BTS drops ‘Dynamite’ (B-side) music video for public consumption.
It was directed by Yong Seok Choi (Lumpens) for the BigHit Entertainment music group.
Enjoy ‘Dynamite’ (b-side) by BTS below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
