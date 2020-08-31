Winners of 2020 MTV VMA — See Full List

The 2020 MTV VMA winners have been announced at a star-studded, masked-up ceremony in New York, USA on Sunday night.

Among the winners were BTS, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallon.

Check out the 2020 MTV VMA winners below:

Video of the Year

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

PUSH Best New Artist

Doja Cat — Kemosabe / RCA Records

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

MTV Tricon Award

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Best Pop

BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Best Hip Hop

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Best R&B

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-Pop

BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Best Latin

Maluma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

Best Rock

Coldplay: “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Best Alternative

Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Best Group

BTS

Best Music Video From Home

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Best Quarantine Performance

CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home

Video For Good

H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers

WINNER: ALL

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson: “Imagine”

Dr. Nate Wood: “Lean On Me”

Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad: “Level Up”

Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell

Lori Marie Key: “Amazing Grace”

Best Direction

Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman

Best Art Direction

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Best Visual Effects

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and Mathematic

Best Choreography

BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab, Son Sung Deuk

Best Editing

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

