Winners of 2020 MTV VMA — See Full List
The 2020 MTV VMA winners have been announced at a star-studded, masked-up ceremony in New York, USA on Sunday night.
Among the winners were BTS, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallon.
Check out the 2020 MTV VMA winners below:
Video of the Year
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat — Kemosabe / RCA Records
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
MTV Tricon Award
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
Best Pop
BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
Best Hip Hop
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Best R&B
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Best K-Pop
BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
Best Latin
Maluma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
Best Rock
Coldplay: “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
Best Alternative
Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Best Group
BTS
Best Music Video From Home
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
Best Quarantine Performance
CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
Video For Good
H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers
WINNER: ALL
Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson: “Imagine”
Dr. Nate Wood: “Lean On Me”
Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad: “Level Up”
Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell
Lori Marie Key: “Amazing Grace”
Best Direction
Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman
Best Art Direction
Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
Best Visual Effects
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and Mathematic
Best Choreography
BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab, Son Sung Deuk
Best Editing
Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
