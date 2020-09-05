Fella Makafui exposes Baby Bum after Birth — PHOTO

Fella Makafui has finally exposed (skinned out) her baby bump for the first time after she gave birth.

The Ghanaian actress showed it to the public in the morning of Saturday, September 5, 2020.

It comes few days after this new source confirmed that she has welcomed a baby girl, with her rapper-husband Medikal.

Fella Makafui tagged the child as ‘The Gift’ in the photo that she has shared.

Her husband Medikal also replied by saying: “I’m inside.”

She has also held a baby shower ceremony to welcome her daughter.

Fella Makafui has received a lot of congratulatory messages from fans, and celebrities as well.

Congratulations are in order, from PlugTimes.com to Mr. and Mrs. Frimpong.

Check her out!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

