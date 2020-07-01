Lovely Video of Rev Obofour and Wife Kissing and Making Love in their Car

Rev Obofour and wife Ciara ‘Obofowaa’ Antwi’s latest love making video is likely to make you marry sooner than later.

The two (2) lovebirds have been spotted in a latest video sharing kiss, and quality moment together.

In the video, the founder of Anointed Palace Church professes his undying love for his wife Obofowaa.

He goes ahead to stated that he can even die for her.

Rev Obofour also adds that her beautiful wife even looks like a 21-year old.

Check their lovey-dovey moments out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

