Whitnée Dee to Release New Single ‘My Jorley’ with Rison

American-Ghanaian R&B and afrobeats singer Whitnée Dee is set to release a new song she titles ‘My Jorley’ for persons entangled in the web of love.

The yet-to-be-released song will be made available close to the end of the year and it will be made available, together with the official video.

Quizzed why the decision to release it around that time, Whitnée Dee told PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug that her management Exgee Entertainment is not in a rush to put the song out there.

“We are trying to promote it to get as many people as possible [to know about it]. This is the time to promote for people to know Whitnée Dee. I don’t want to drop it for people to ask who is she etc.,” she stated

According to the Empress of Whitnée Dee Empire, she had to put into the song what she felt in her spirit as part of what may be her past experience, as regards love.



She featured upcoming musician Rison on this record and on the reason behind her choice, she noted that his prowess in the subject was key.

“Rison has the power of writing love songs — professing his love to female(s). [By extension], he fits with the song which is about obsession with a guy. So its something that would come simple to him because he often write about love.”

A snippet of the official music video to Whitneé Dee‘s ‘My Jorley’ is currently out, and can be accessed on YouTube via the link shared on this page.

Get interactive with Whitneé Dee across social media platforms — Instagram: @whitneedeeofficial, Twitter: @Uniquely_Whit, and subscribe to her YouTube channel: Whitney Dee.







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.