Asante Kotoko Sign Partnership Deal with Veo

Asante Kotoko have signed a partnership deal with Veo, the cutting edge automatic camera for football.

This forms part of the moves for the company to develop football in West Africa.

This will secure a super high quality footage for Asante Kotoko’s academy and senior team.

Reacting to this, the CEO of Asante Kotoko Nana Yaw Amponsah noted how bringing quality to the club is a must.

“Video is an essential part in talent development all around the world and bringing in the best for our club is a must. With Veo, Asante Kotoko teams get access to both great quality video and a cutting edge analysis platform.”

Jerry Jarnald, the Head of Partnerships at Veo Technology stated that ” With a world-class talent pool like the one in Ghana, we see a huge potential in what impact our product can have on the development of players in Asante Kotoko. We are looking forward to seeing even more clubs join Veo and therefore we are offering a cost reduction in partnership with the Porcupine Warriors. Please follow the step-by-step guide to the right if you want to make a purchase.”

Veo is a portable and affordable solution that enables sports teams to record and analyse matches and training sessions without the need for a camera operator.

