Asante Kotoko Sign Partnership Deal with Veo
Asante Kotoko have signed a partnership deal with Veo, the cutting edge automatic camera for football.
This forms part of the moves for the company to develop football in West Africa.
This will secure a super high quality footage for Asante Kotoko’s academy and senior team.
Reacting to this, the CEO of Asante Kotoko Nana Yaw Amponsah noted how bringing quality to the club is a must.
“Video is an essential part in talent development all around the world and bringing in the best for our club is a must. With Veo, Asante Kotoko teams get access to both great quality video and a cutting edge analysis platform.”
Veo is a portable and affordable solution that enables sports teams to record and analyse matches and training sessions without the need for a camera operator.
