Sports
Asante Kotoko Terminates Kits Sponsorship Contract with Club Consult Africa
Kumasi Asante Kotoko have terminated their kits supply sponsorship and purchase agreement with Club Consult Africa.
This brings to an end the 3-year agreement signed between the two (2) bodies in 2018.
The termination of the contract was announced by the Club in a statement dated October 7, 2020 and signed by CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.
Asante Kotoko also adds that a new befitting kits sponsor will be announced shortly and fans will be given the opportunity to select preferred design.
Read the full statement below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
