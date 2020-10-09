BREAKING: Mfantseman MP Ekow Quansah Hayford Shot Dead

The MP for Mfantseman Constituency Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford has been shot dead.

The NPP MP was shot by unknown assailants when he was returning from a campaign at Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze in the Central Region with his team.

After the robbers picked items from the team, Hon Ekow Quansah Hayford identified himself as the MP of the area.

Following this, the armed robbers told him he was part of the people making the country difficult to live in Ghana, and was eventually shot twice.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments