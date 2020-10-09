News

BREAKING: Mfantseman MP Ekow Quansah Hayford Shot Dead

PlugTimes.com October 9, 2020
Ekow Quansah Hayford dead

The MP for Mfantseman Constituency Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford has been shot dead.

The NPP MP was shot by unknown assailants when he was returning from a campaign at Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze in the Central Region with his team.

After the robbers picked items from the team, Hon Ekow Quansah Hayford identified himself as the MP of the area.

Following this, the armed robbers told him he was part of the people making the country difficult to live in Ghana, and was eventually shot twice.

Ekow Quansah Hayford dead

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close