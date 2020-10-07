Frаnсе vѕ Ukraine (7−1) — HIGHLIGHTS

France thrashed Ukraine 7-1 in an international friendly game held on Wednesday night at the Stade de France.

A brace from Olivier Giroud ensured he becomes France’s second highest scorer.

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann were all on the score.

Enjoy the highlights of the game below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

