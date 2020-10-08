Lydia Forson Nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards 2020

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has been nominated for the E! People’s Choice Awards 2020.

The ‘Perfect Picture’ actress earned a nomination in the ‘African Social Stars’ category of the prestigious award ceremony.

Lydia Forson faces stiff competition from the likes of Sho Madjozi, Zozi Tunzi, Wiam, Dimma Umeh, Thuso Mbedu, Karl Kugelmann, and Elsa Majimbo.

Voting is currently underway and the page can be accessed here or tweet, using the hashtags #lydiaforson #africasocialstar.

Its ends on 23rd October 2020, a day before her birthday.

A voter or user can cast up to 25 votes each day.

