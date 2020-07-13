VIDEO: Shatta Wale turns ‘Deliveryman’ as he Pulls up at Medikal’s House with Stacks of Cash

Shatta Wale has turned a ‘deliveryman’ at least for a day, as he makes way to Medikal’s East Legon home to give him some cash.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, it was a bit of surprise from the Shatta Movement boss.

In the video, Shatta Wale amusingly stated that he is the latest deliveryman in town and only does hook-up deliveries.

Check him out!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.