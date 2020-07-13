VIDEO: Shatta Wale turns ‘Deliveryman’ as he Pulls up at Medikal’s House with Stacks of Cash
Shatta Wale has turned a ‘deliveryman’ at least for a day, as he makes way to Medikal’s East Legon home to give him some cash.
In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, it was a bit of surprise from the Shatta Movement boss.
In the video, Shatta Wale amusingly stated that he is the latest deliveryman in town and only does hook-up deliveries.
Check him out!
View this post on Instagram
Your latest delivery guy in town 🔥🔥 Hookup deliveries only😂 Ladies and gents, Shatta Wale👌🔥 : .: : : : : : : : : : : : : : ‘ : : : 🔥 : : : : : : : : : . #bloggeryawplug #PlugTimesHQ #GhanaTrendsLord #Ghana #ghanacelebrities #explore #Viral #trending #Sarkodie #ShattaWale #Stonebwoy #Samini #FellaMakafui #Medikal #QuaminaMP #BurnaBoy #WendyShay #EfiaOdo #Fantana #BosomPYung #ShattaBandle #YaaJackson #Kidi #KuamiEugene #JohnDumelo #Love #SistaAfia
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.