Nigeria: IGP Dissolves SARS

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force has been dissolved with immediate effect.

This follows the widespread ‘EndSARS‘ or ‘EndSARSNow‘ protests across the nation.

In effect, all officers and men of the now defunct SARS are to be redeployed immediately.

A new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS is being worked on and will be announced by the Nigeria Police Force soon.

This was made known in a statement by Police Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba which is dated Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Read the full statement below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments