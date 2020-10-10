WATCH LIVE! Ghana Music Awards USA 2020

You are watching the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA USA) 2020 live from the Atlantic City in New Jersey, USA.

Tonight, a number of outstanding Ghanaian music talents both home and abroad (precisely USA) are being honoured for their exemplary roles.

Enjoy the live broadcast below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments