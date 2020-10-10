Entertainment
WATCH LIVE! Ghana Music Awards USA 2020
You are watching the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA USA) 2020 live from the Atlantic City in New Jersey, USA.
Tonight, a number of outstanding Ghanaian music talents both home and abroad (precisely USA) are being honoured for their exemplary roles.
Enjoy the live broadcast below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.