VIDEO: Flood Destroys Properties in Weija, and Kasoa

A heavy downpour in part of Greater Accra and Central Regions at Saturday dawn has caused flood, destroying properties in Weija, Kasoa, and other places.

The most affected areas include the low lying areas of New Weija, SCC and Kasoa.

This has impeded the flow of vehicular traffic along the Mallam Junction – Kasoa highway.

Currently, there is no registered death, however, many are trapped in their homes.

Check a footage of the flood below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

