Wicked and Sexy! How Efya Turned Up for Sarkcess Writing Camp — PHOTOS

Efya was one of the few music stars who turned up of the Sarkcess Writing Camp on Tuesday night.

The Ghanaian vocalist was at the camp looking all wicked and sexy in her beautiful dress.

Efya donned a two-piece pink skimpy dress with a touch fishnet leggings.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, She also wears a necklace, bracelet, anklet, and a see-through heel to much.

Efya was at the Sarkcess Writing Camp which also hosted the likes of King Promise, Zlatan Ibile, as well as comedian Michael Blackson.

