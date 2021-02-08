Christiana Awuni blasts Shatta Wale over Issue with Ayisha Modi

Christiana Awuni has fired Shatta Wale for using unprintable words on Ayisha Modi.

The Ghanaian actress’ comment comes after the heated social media banter between Shatta Wale and Ayisha Modi.

Shatta Wale in one of the video tagged Ayisha Modi also known as She Loves Stonebwoy as someone who looks like sh!t.

Reacting to this in an interview, Christiana Awuni noted that it was unnecessary for the “1 Don” crooner to use such words.

She adds that Shatta Wale also has a mother (female) which makes it even wrong for him to get on that level.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

